Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel went down.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 4.6 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 152.6 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 154.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went down by 18.2 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 177.8 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 179.8 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.7 cents per litre.
Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 165.6 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island decreased by eight cents, bringing the new minimum price to 199.1 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 3.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 163.1 cents per litre.
Diesel prices also dropped by eight cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 195.1 cents per litre.
