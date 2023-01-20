Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

Gas prices increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight. There was no change on Prince Edward Island, following an increase Thursday.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.8 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 154.7 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 156.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices fell overnight by 2.4 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 185.2 per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 187.1 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline jumped by eight cents a litre Thursday, and did not change again overnight.

Motorists are paying a minimum price of 165.6 cents per litre.

However, diesel prices on the island increased by 2.9 cents Friday, bringing the new minimum price to 218.6 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline jump by 7.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 164.2 cents per litre.

Diesel prices went down by 0.7 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is now 208.5 cents per litre.