iHeartRadio

Gas prices jump at some pumps in Winnipeg


Prices at the Esso and Shell stations on Pembina Highway in Fort Garry was seen at 185.9 cents per litre on Sept. 25, 2022. (Source: Zach Kitchen/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Gas prices have jumped by around 20 cents at some pumps in Winnipeg.

Prices at the Esso and Shell stations on Pembina Highway in Fort Garry was seen at 185.9 cents per litre Saturday afternoon.

Prices at other stations in the city are hovering around 160-cent mark as of Saturday afternoon, according to the GasBuddy website.

12