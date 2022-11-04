Gas prices jump overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Drivers in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are paying more at the pumps after gas prices jumped overnight in both provinces.

In Nova Scotia, gas went up 5.2 cents per litre (CPL). In the Halifax area, a litre of self-serve regular is selling for a minimum of 181.5 CPL.

In the same area, the price of diesel rose 7.4 cents to a new minimum of 233.6 CPL.

Those in Cape Breton are paying the most in the province for gas and diesel at minimum prices of 183.5 CPL and 235.5 CPL, respectively.

On P.E.I., gas prices rose 3.5 cents to a new minimum of 187.7 CPL.

The price of diesel did not change and remains at a minimum of 243.2 CPL.

The increases in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. come a day after New Brunswick saw a significant jump at the pumps.

The price of gas rose 7.8 cents to a maximum price of 185 CPL – the highest price since August. The price of diesel jumped 17.8 cents, to a maximum price of 238.7 CPL.