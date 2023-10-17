Gas prices keep inflation high, Alberta expert says

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices year-over-year rose more slowly across the economy.

While that does not mean prices are falling, it does mean they are not rising as rapidly as rapidly as they were last month, experts say.

The latest data comes after the annual rate flared up during the summer, reaching four per cent in August.

The report shows consumers paid significantly less for airfare compared with a year ago, while prices for durable goods also fell.

"This wasn't a big surprise, either, because we knew gasoline prices rose quite a bit in September. So inflation would have fallen even more in September if it weren't for rising gasoline prices," University of Alberta economist Alexander Gainer told CTV News in an interview.

"It's still higher than anyone would want, but it's heading in the right direction."

Gasoline prices were 7.5 per cent higher than they were in September 2022.

Core inflation, with gasoline stripped out of the equation, rose 3.7 per cent year-over-year.

StatCan says grocery prices continue to rise rapidly, but the pace of growth fell to 5.8 per cent in September, down from 6.9 per cent in August.

In its latest consumer price index, the agency notes fresh fruit, fish and edible oils and fats fueled the rise in grocery prices, with edible oils and fats rising 14.8 per cent.

"Groceries rising at 5.8 per cent is still too high. It's still going to put a lot of pressure on average Albertans but they're heading in the right direction," said Gainer.

"5.8 per cent is one of the lowest measures (of grocery inflation) we've had in a while."

Alberta saw inflation in the province come in at 3.7 per cent in September, just slightly lower than the national average, and on par with the country's core inflation rate.

The latest data comes a week ahead of the Bank of Canada's next interest rate announcement and updated forecast for inflation.

(With files from the Canadian Press)