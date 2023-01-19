Gas prices on P.E.I. increase 8 cents per litre in unscheduled change

Gas prices on Prince Edward Island adjusted Thursday in an unscheduled change at the pumps.

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by eight cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 165.6 cents per litre.

There was no change in the price of diesel, which remains at a minimum of 215.7 cents per litre.

N.S. ADJUSTMENT EARLIER THIS WEEK

The increase on P.E.I. follows a spike in Nova Scotia, where prices went up Wednesday morning as the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.

In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the price of regular self-serve increased by 6.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price up to 152.9 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 154.9 cents a litre, up from 148.1.

The price of diesel did not change due to the interrupter clause.

The minimum price of diesel in Zone 1 remains at 187.6 cents a litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 189.6 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick has not yet changed its prices this week.

Currently the maximum price of regular-self serve gasoline in New Brunswick sits at 156.6 cents per litre, while the maximum price of diesel is 209.2 cents per litre.

Gas prices in all three Maritime provinces are expected to be adjusted Friday morning.