Gas prices on the decline


A stock photo of a man pumping gas. (Getty Images)

Motorists are receiving some relief at the pumps as gas prices have dropped to the lowest levels in months.

Some stations around Waterloo Region had their prices dropped below $1.40 per litre Monday evening.

That declining trend is expected to continue later in the week. Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy is expecting another three cent price drop Wednesday across the GTA and around southwestern Ontario.

