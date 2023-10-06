Gas prices plummet ahead of long weekend in B.C.
Gas prices in the Lower Mainland have dropped again ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
On Friday morning, gas stations in the region were selling fuel at 175.9 per litre and that number is expected to drop even further, according to an expert.
“It looks like the best day to buy gasoline will be Saturday in Metro Vancouver,” said analyst Dan Mcteague.
“You’re going to see a two cent drop on top of the seven cent drop that we saw today.”
If that happens it will be the lowest gas price seen in the region since February
McTeague says the drop is due to a combination of factors: a switch from summer fuel blends to cheaper winter blends; a weak Canadian dollar; and recent government decisions in California to ease fuel specifications
While there could be be an increase of one cent on Sunday, McTeague says prices could remain below $2 per litre into November.
“It’s difficult to make long-term predictions anymore. I can’t emphasize enough that markets are wildly dysfunctional. Supply and demand fundamentals don’t work anymore,” said McTeague.
“There’s no reliable metric that one make a surety where we will go.”
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.