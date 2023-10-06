Gas prices plummet ahead of long weekend in B.C.

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland have dropped again ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

On Friday morning, gas stations in the region were selling fuel at 175.9 per litre and that number is expected to drop even further, according to an expert.

“It looks like the best day to buy gasoline will be Saturday in Metro Vancouver,” said analyst Dan Mcteague.

“You’re going to see a two cent drop on top of the seven cent drop that we saw today.”

If that happens it will be the lowest gas price seen in the region since February

McTeague says the drop is due to a combination of factors: a switch from summer fuel blends to cheaper winter blends; a weak Canadian dollar; and recent government decisions in California to ease fuel specifications

While there could be be an increase of one cent on Sunday, McTeague says prices could remain below $2 per litre into November.

“It’s difficult to make long-term predictions anymore. I can’t emphasize enough that markets are wildly dysfunctional. Supply and demand fundamentals don’t work anymore,” said McTeague.

“There’s no reliable metric that one make a surety where we will go.”