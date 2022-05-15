Gas prices reach $1.88 in Regina

Another significant overnight surge sent gas prices to $1.88.9 for regular unleaded at most services stations in Regina on Friday, according to gaswizard.com.

Diesel is currently at $2.09.9. Since May 3, gas prices have risen 25 cents in the Queen City.

Saskatoon also saw an overnight increase at the pumps and is currently at $1.88.9.

Prices are as high as $2.26 in Victoria, B.C.