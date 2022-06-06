Gas prices reach $2.06 per litre at some Regina gas stations

Another historic moment for gas prices in Regina on Monday, as some stations have climbed to $2.06 for regular unleaded fuel.

According to Gas Wizard, $2.06 is going to be the average price for regular gasoline in both Regina and Saskatoon by Tuesday.

Fuel prices in Canada are as high as $2.36 in Vancouver and as low as $1.89 in Edmonton, according to a chart on Gas Wizard Monday afternoon.

The price of oil was sitting at $118.37 for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude on Monday afternoon.