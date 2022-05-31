Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon

It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.

Some stations have posted a price of 195.9 cents a litre as of Tuesday afternoon.

It comes during a week where oil prices have hovered over $110 dollars (US) per barrel and as some begin going on vacations as the summer travel season heats up.

Many cities across Canada have already broken the two-dollar mark for gas prices over the last number of weeks.