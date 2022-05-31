iHeartRadio

Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon

image.jpg

It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.

Some stations have posted a price of 195.9 cents a litre as of Tuesday afternoon.

It comes during a week where oil prices have hovered over $110 dollars (US) per barrel and as some begin going on vacations as the summer travel season heats up.

Many cities across Canada have already broken the two-dollar mark for gas prices over the last number of weeks.

12