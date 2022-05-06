Gas prices reach record high in Ottawa

Motorists will be feeling some pain at the pumps today as gas prices reach a new record high.

An industry analyst says there is no relief at the pumps in sight for motorists, with prices expected to rise to at least $2 a litre over the next two weeks.

Gas prices are sitting at 194.9 cents a litre at most stations in Ottawa Friday morning, topping the previous record of 191.9 cents a litre on Wednesday.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague predicts gas prices will increase another cent in Ottawa and across Ontario on Saturday to 195.9 cents a litre.

The rising price for gas has some motorists only filling up half a tank in a bid to save money.

“I keep a half tank, and only put a half tank at a time in. Makes me feel better,” driver Donna Dewsnap said Thursday.

McTeague expects prises to rise to $2 a litre by the May long weekend.

“We’re going to be $2.05 probably by May 2-4, if not more. We could be less. I don’t see anything in the way that’s going to stop that,” McTeague told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

“I think $2 is the reality for the summer for Ottawa, maybe a little higher.”

McTeague says the decision by the European Union to ban the purchase of Russian oil by the end of the year and the eventual lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns in China will suppress demand and increase costs.

Gas prices were sitting at $1.27 a litre one year ago, according to ottawagasprices.com. It cost 79 cents a litre to fill up the gas tank in May 2020.