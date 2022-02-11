Gas prices rise again across the Maritimes

Rising gas prices is becoming a concerning trend for motorists across the country.

The price jumped by four cents a litre, gas now costing a minimum of $1.584 in Cape Breton.

In an email the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board says the price needs to shift by at least six to eight cents from the weekly benchmark, and the change must be sustained for the interrupter clause to be invoked.

“It’s likely to hit 120 dollars a barrel. And that doesn’t even include potential problems with Ukraine and Russia in the next couple of weeks. It is a very alarming situation that is occurring," says Dan McTeague from Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Maritimers enjoyed much lower prices at the pumps at the start of the pandemic.

In March of 2020 the price was a little more than 79 cents a litre. While January 2021 saw a price of almost 1.060 a litre.

"I'm not overly surprised because the economy is getting stronger, so there is more demand," says George Karaphillis, Cape Breton University business professor.

Karaphillis says he expects gas prices to climb well into the summer months - and says there's not much government can do about it.

"My take on it is that economics always wins over politics. It's a world commodity. Oil is easily transportable and there's no government that has the power to affect the price of that," says Karaphillis.

Karaphillis says a low Canadian dollar, rising oil prices, and a shift towards green energy is also driving prices up.