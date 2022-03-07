Gas prices rise again in Winnipeg
Gas prices have taken another jump in Winnipeg.
As of Monday afternoon, at least one station in the city had prices for gas posted at 189.9 cents per litre.
This price exceeds the prediction posted on the GasWizard website which estimates prices to hit 185.9 on Tuesday in Winnipeg.
Late last week, gas prices in Winnipeg leaped to 163.9 cents per litre, a record-high for the city.
READ MORE: Russian invasion contributing to record high gas prices in Winnipeg
Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy who also runs the GasWizard website, previously told CTV News Russia accounts for about ten per cent of the global demand for oil.
He said he expects prices to keep on rising if the conflict continues.
CTV News will update this story.
