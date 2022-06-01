iHeartRadio

Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba

image.png

Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.

CTV News Winnipeg has observed prices of $1.96 a litre in both Brandon and Winnipeg.

GasBuddy is reporting the average gas price in the province as 1.92 a litre as of Tuesday morning.

This is one of the lowest averages in the country, with many provinces at over $2 a litre. This includes British Columbia where the average price is $2.13 a litre and Newfoundland where it’s $2.23 a litre.

12