Gas prices set to climb again in Regina, reach $1.95: Gas Wizard

Gasoline prices in Regina have taken another jump with regular unleaded now $1.95.9 at some service stations.

According to Gas Wizard the price jump is going to take place on Wednesday.

Saskatoon saw an apparent jump as well on Tuesday though, to also sit at $1.95.9 at some stations.

Gas Wizard is also listing diesel at $1.99.9 in Regina and Saskatoon.

The latest jump in the price for regular fuel is 12 cents and breaks yet another record for the price of regular gasoline in Saskatchewan.