Gas prices set to dip today

Drivers may want to hold off on filling up the tank with gas prices set to dip for this week.

According to gas-price analyst Dan McTeague, prices will drop six cents tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Now that would put the average price of a litre of gas at less than $1.59 – the first time it has reached that level since the end of February.

Prices have dropped by almost $.60 since the peak on June 11.

