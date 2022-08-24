Gas prices set to dip today
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
Drivers may want to hold off on filling up the tank with gas prices set to dip for this week.
According to gas-price analyst Dan McTeague, prices will drop six cents tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.
Now that would put the average price of a litre of gas at less than $1.59 – the first time it has reached that level since the end of February.
Prices have dropped by almost $.60 since the peak on June 11.
