Gas prices set to drop seven cents a litre in Ottawa this weekend
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
The rollercoaster ride for Ottawa motorists filling up the gas tank will continue this weekend.
After prices jumped eight cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Friday, prices are set to drop again for the second weekend of summer.
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says prices will drop seven cents a litre on Saturday to 167.9 cents a litre.
After dropping 20 cents a litre at Ottawa stations over a three-day period during the first week of August, motorists have been prices jump seven cents a litre on Sunday and another eight cents a litre on Friday.
According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline was $1.31 a litre one year ago.
