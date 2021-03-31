Gas prices set to increase 3 cents/litre in Ottawa on Thursday

It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank heading into the Easter long weekend.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague tweeted gas prices will rise 3 cents a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario on Thursday.

McTeague says the increase in the federal carbon tax is the reason for the hike at the pumps.

⛽️ Price ⚠️: Thanks Trudeau’s carbon tax #gasprices to RISE 3 cts/litre tomorrow, April Fools Day, for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Ldnont #Hamilton #Barrie #Niagara #Kitchener #Peterborough #Kingston #Windsor #Sudbury #Windsor #ckont #ThunderBay & all #Ontario (to 125.9 in the #GTA)

The federal carbon tax is scheduled to increase from $30 per tonne to $40 in 2021.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas is selling in Ottawa on Wednesday between $1.13 and $1.229 a litre, depending on the location and the station.

The $1.22 a litre is the highest price for gas in Ottawa since the summer of 2019.