Gas prices set to jump 12 cents/litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday

Gas prices could hit record highs in Ottawa this weekend, as stations switch to the summer gasoline blend.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says after rising 11 cents since Wednesday, gas prices will rise another 12 cents a litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday.

Gas prices are expected to hit 185.9 cents a litre in Ottawa.

Refineries switch to the pricier summer-blend gasoline in April, which is more expensive.

⛽️ Price ��: After rising 11 cents since Wed, #GasPrices to RISE 12 cents a litre Saturday to 185.9 cts/l for #Toronto #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Kitchener #Barrie & all of #Ont & #Qc where #Montreal will rise to 192.9.



Summer blend gas is main cause https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw

The 12 cent a litre jump follows a six cent a litre increase on Thursday and a five cent hike on Good Friday.

Regular gasoline is selling for $1.73 a litre in Ottawa and Kingston on Friday.

In Kingston on Friday, the high price of gasoline didn’t stop people from taking a road trip over the Easter weekend.

“I’m paying extra, extra for gas. It’s not a fun time,” said Colton Jung, filling up the gas tank with Supreme Gas.

Jung says supreme gas costs $2 a litre.

“Terrible! My pockets are a lot lighter. To be paying double what I normally pay. I might as well be dumping this down the drain,” Jung said.

Other motorists say while they’re not happy with the rising cost of gasoline, they have no choice.

“Doesn’t matter, guess you got to pay what you got to pay. There’s no way around it,” said one motorist in Kingston.

“I’ve given up trying to budget for gasoline,” said another driver.

With McTeague predicting regular gas will hit 185.9 cents a litre on Saturday, gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa.

Gas prices hit 185.8 cents a litre in Ottawa in early March, according to ottawagasprices.com.