Gas prices spike 12 cents at some Greater Victoria gas stations
Gas is on the rise in Greater Victoria, with some stations posting a 12 cent hike Thursday.
Per litre, 162.9 seems to be trending, while a few stations still remain at 150.9 Thursday afternoon.
Of the three stations on the corner of Shelbourne Street and Hillside Avenue, two of them – Esso and Chevron – were still at the lower price around 1:45 p.m., while the PetroCan rang in at 162.9.
Other gas stations along the Shelbourne corridor are trending higher as well.
According to Dan McTeague with Gas Buddy, the spike in gas prices is due to delays at two refineries.
The Parkland refinery in Burnaby, B.C. and the Holly Frontier refinery in Anacortes, Wash., are both delayed due to freezing, says McTeague.
He estimates that prices will drop again in about two weeks after the refineries are back up and running.
The last time prices reached 162.9 in the Victoria area was during the week of Aug. 25, according to McTeague.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously as many secondary and side roads remain extremely slippery.
-
Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in New BrunswickA 27-year-old man, who was wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant, has been Taken into custody in New Brunswick. Colchester County District RCMP partnered with the New Brunswick RCMP to make the arrest.
-
Al Rashid Mosque to keep night shelter open longer, in 'dire need' of community supportA mosque that offers a warm place to sleep to Edmonton's most vulnerable will keep its doors open into January.
-
Ottawa police seeking missing 12-year-old girlOttawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday at 5 p.m.
-
Several employees of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries test positive for COVID-19Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has confirmed that between Dec. 24 and 29 it learned that a number of its employees at Liquor Marts and casinos have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Rebate cheque coming to MPI customers in February 2022Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced on Thursday that it is issuing its third rebate in less than two years.
-
Blizzard-like conditions possible in southern Alberta on SaturdayWhat a double-whammy. First, the return of extreme cold warnings (those’ll likely move along Friday for a fair half of the province), and now, winter storm warnings!?
-
Break-in causes estimated $28K in damage to Guelph businessesGuelph police are investigating a break-in that caused an estimated $28,000 in damage to two businesses in the city's west end.
-
Ottawa website helps people find COVID-19 rapid tests at pharmaciesMike DiDomizio says after having difficulties finding an appointment for a rapid antigen test himself, he wanted to help other people find testing locations immediately.
-
1 killed in Dec. 22 crash north of EdmontonOne person was killed and two others were injured in a highway crash days before Christmas.