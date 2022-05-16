Gas prices surge to record-setting 232.9 in Greater Victoria
Fuel prices have once again rocketed to new heights in Greater Victoria.
On Monday, some stations were reporting a record-breaking 232.9 cents per litre for regular gas.
The previous record was set a week ago on May 9, when prices reached 221.9 cents per litre.
According to Gas Buddy, the average price for fuel in the region was 223.1 as of Monday afternoon.
Across B.C., the average price was 216.5 cents per litre, while across Canada the average cost of gas was 199.8 cents per litre, according to Gas Buddy.
Monday's gas hike in Victoria follows a recent surge in Vancouver, where prices reached 233.9 cents per litre over the weekend.
"It’s very much a sign of where I think we're going to be at least for the foreseeable future, as we head into the summer driving season, which, for all intents and purposes, hasn't really begun," said Dan McTeague, a gas price analyst, over the weekend.
Experts say the cause of the historic gas prices is Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though other factors like inflation, increased carbon taxes, and limited refinery capacity have also played a role.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk
