Gas prices to plummet for long weekend, expert says

Hold your horses!

Or at least rein in your horsepower for another day or two.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, has posted a blast on social media stating gas prices will drop just in time for that trip to the in-laws.

In all caps, McTeague urges drivers not to fill up their vehicles until Friday.

He believes gas prices will fall by 6 cents per litre (cpl) or about 149.9/cpl for Barrie, Toronto, the GTA, Ottawa, Kitchener, Hamilton, London, Niagara, Windsor and most of Ontario.

Montreal’s drop of 6 cents will see prices drop to 161.9 cpl.

⛽️ Price ��: HOLD OFF FILLING UP UNTIL Friday. Again #GasPrices to FALL before the long weekend by 6 cts/l to 149.9 cpl for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor & most of #Ont while #Montreal gets same drop to 161.9 https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw