Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months

Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.

Price-tracking website GasBuddy.com showed some stations, including a Chevron in Richmond, were charging just under the $2 mark on Friday morning.

A handful of spots in the region dropped prices to 199.9 cents per litre. It's still not cheap to drive, and the Vancouver area is still charging more than nearly all Canadian cities, but given prices at one point reached 236.9, for many, it may feel like a break.

That price isn't expected to stick around, though. Gas price predictions site Gas Wizard expects drivers to be paying 205.9 at most stations by Saturday.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was then a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, the B.C. premier promised relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate to help make ends meet.

That record has been broken several times since, but the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia said there are currently no plans for another initiative like the rebate.

ICBC told CTV News this week that about 860,000 insured drivers have received that payout. With an estimated 3.5 million expecting cheques, that means about 2.46 million are still waiting for the money months after it was announced.

Initially, Premier John Horgan promised the rebates in June, but ICBC says its on track to have the remaining cheques in the mail by the end of the month.