Gas prices up across the Maritimes

Maritimers can expect to pay more for regular gas at the pumps Friday morning, though the cost of diesel is slightly down.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.9 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax and surrounding area, is now 188.1 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 190.1 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices fell slightly overnight — down by one cent, bringing the new minimum price to 195.8 cents per litre in Halifax.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 197.7 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline is up by 2.3 cents Friday morning.

Motorists are paying a minimum price of 188.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the Island fell by 3.5 cents; the minimum price is now 199.4 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline rise by 3.5 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 189.8 cents per litre.

Diesel prices are down by a third of a cent. The new maximum price for diesel is now 200.3 per litre.