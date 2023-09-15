Gas prices up across the Maritimes
The price of gas is up across the Maritimes ahead of this weekend’s forecasted storm.
In Nova Scotia fuel is up about four cents.
The new minimum cost of gas is 188.3 cents per litre in the zone that covers the Halifax region. Diesel is up eight cents, to a new minimum price of 211.3 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, regular gas now costs a minimum of 190.3 cents per litre. Diesel is also up, now hitting 213.3 cents per litre.
In Prince Edward Island, regular gas is also up four cents. The new minimum price of gas is 190.8 cents per litre.
Diesel on P.E.I. is up six cents, bringing the new price to 212.1 per litre.
In New Brunswick, gas is up by 6.3 cents, for a new maximum price of 193.6 per litre for regular gas.
Diesel is up by 7.7 cents in New Brunswick, for a maximum cost of 215.1 per litre.
