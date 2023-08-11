Gas prices up across the Maritimes, diesel hits $2-per-litre in N.B. and P.E.I.
The cost of gas is up across the Maritimes, with diesel priced at more than $2 per litre in New Brunswick and P.E.I.
In Nova Scotia, regular gas increased by less than a cent — bringing the minimum price to $1.85 in Halifax and the surrounding area. In Cape Breton the minimum cost is $1.87 per litre.
Diesel in Nova Scotia is up by 4.6 cents, hitting a minimum price of $1.96 in the Halifax area and $1.98 per litre in Cape Breton.
Regular gas on P.E.I. is up 2.3 cents, for a minimum price of $1.85 per litre. Diesel now costs $2.02 per litre, up 4.1 cents compared to last week.
Diesel jumped by 5.6 cents in New Brunswick, bringing the price per litre to a maximum of just over $2.00. Regular gas in New Brunswick is up by a cent, hitting a maximum price of $1.86 per litre.
