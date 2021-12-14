Gas ration ends in B.C. with prices expected to drop at the pumps Wednesday

Drivers across southern B.C. are allowed to completely fill up their tanks once again.

A gas rationing order, brought in last month due to the province’s historic floods, ended Tuesday morning.

Non-essential vehicles were limited to 30 litres per stop for nearly a month.

However, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth says he’s confident in the local supply chain once again and is now thanking those who followed the rules.

“We asked people to pull together and they did, and we could have failed, or we could have succeeded, and we succeeded because people did the right thing,” said Farnworth said Monday.

The gas rationing order came into effect Nov. 19 across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and the Gulf Islands.

“People, I think, have an awareness of the importance of our supply chains and I fully expect them to, you know, to continue to be responsible, but we're confident in the fuel supply chain,” said Farnworth.

The measure was designed to ensure commercial and emergency vehicles could continue operating throughout the province's storm response and amid ongoing supply chain problems.

Those problems were largely attributed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which was shut down as a precaution during the atmospheric rivers.

The pipeline normally carries roughly 300,000 barrels of oil from Alberta to Burnaby per day, which is about two thirds of the province’s supply.

It restarted on Dec. 5, but officials kept order in place for a little while longer while operations returned to normal.

“Hats off to all those the crews that work to get the trans mountain pipeline up and running and getting this crisis behind us,” said Dan McTeague, a gas analyst from Gas Wizard.

“And the second piece of good news going along with that is a net decrease … Wednesday of five cents a litre,” he said.

McTeague says he believes the province did well in responding to the fuel shortage, but adds there are a lot of lessons to be learned.

He’d like to see a better contingency plan going forward.

“I think for down the road, you know, insurance that we have adequacy of supply, I think it's critical. I would probably look at the issue of storage and terminals in the Burrard Inlet. Because I think it's critical that you have the ability to ship in product if you need it,” explained Mcteague.

He says the Lower Mainland dodged a bullet during the crisis.

Beside the pipeline being shut down, McTeague says one of the biggest challenges was getting access to ethanol that was sitting in trains that were trapped behind collapsed bridges and rail lines.

“You need ethanol, to blend into gasoline, not just because the government requires it, because it's also a higher octane boost to get that 87 octane gasoline. So unbeknownst to most, that was a big challenge that too, is behind it,” McTeague told CTV News.

The analyst believes gas prices will remain relatively low throughout the holiday season.

“But don't don't get used to it, because I think once we get past these waves of pandemic, we're likely to see prices pushing up to levels. Again, breaking records,” he warned.

He predicts prices could surge to $1.80 per litre by spring.