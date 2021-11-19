Gas rationing in effect in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, other areas as highway repairs continue
The B.C. government has issued new orders rationing the province's limited gasoline supply and restricting travel on several storm-impacted highways.
Surgery backlog prompts Winnipeg man to get knee replacement overseasA Manitoba man who got surgery overseas is calling on the government to consider sending people abroad for surgeries amid a pandemic fuelled backlog.
'It improves road safety': Ottawa's police chief supports more photo radar cameras on city streetsOttawa's police chief wants to see more photo radar cameras on city streets, saying the cameras would improve safety on the roads and generate funding to support social services pilot projects.
How to register Alberta children for the COVID-19 vaccineHealth Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Friday and doses are expected to arrive in Alberta the week of Nov. 22, the province said Friday afternoon.
Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run turns himself in to Edmonton policeThe man Edmonton police were searching for in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last May is now in custody.
10 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted or expired: Alberta HealthTen per cent of Alberta's total vaccine supply to date has been wasted or expired, the Health Ministry told CTV News.
Another B.C. highway has reopened, but only for essential travelAnother B.C. highway closed earlier in the week due to mudslides and flooding is reopening – but only for essential travel.
'It brings it into perspective': Sask. man stranded in B.C. following deadly mudslideA Saskatchewan man is stranded in Pemberton following the massive mudslide on B.C.'s Highway 99.
Stefanie Masotti announced as anchor for CTV Windsor's weekday newscastsCTV News Windsor has announced Stefanie Masotti will be the anchor for the station’s weekday newscasts at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.