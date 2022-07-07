Gas release reported near former Wheatley explosion site
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The situation in Wheatley was almost back to normal following a gas explosion last summer, but monitoring systems just picked up another release of gas.
The gas was detected while crews were working at the first well location around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The safety plan worked as designed, but work stopped and samples of the gas were taken for analysis.
The release lasted about two hours. Officials are now reviewing data to determine when work can resume.
Workers were in the process of excavating around the well when the release occurred.
