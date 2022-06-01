Gas shortage across Shell stations in southern Ontario

If you’ve attempted to fill up your gas tank at a Shell station lately you may have noticed some pumps have run dry.

Multiple stations across London aren't selling regular gas and are were instead giving customers the option of filling up with the more expensive V-Power, for the same price as regular, but those supplies have also run dry.

Bala works at a local Shell station on Commissioners Rd. E and Wellington St. He tells CTV News this has never happened before, adding, "This has only happened in the last couple of days.... by this afternoon we should be getting more. They're filling up other stations right now."

Multiple other Shell employees from locations across the city, confirm they have been out of regular gas for at least two or three days, and more recently, have run out of V-Power and Silver fuel as well.

There seems to be confusion among employees, as to when exactly their stations will receive a top-up.

They tell CTV News, they have not heard from Shell Canada when more fuel will be on the way.

In a statement to CTV News, Shell says, “High customer demand combined with supply disruptions from recent storms have seen a small number of stations in southern Ontario temporarily run out of fuel. We thank our customers for their patience as we work hard to address these temporary shortages."

Similar reports are coming out of St. Thomas, Ingersoll, Windsor and Toronto.