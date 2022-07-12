Gas shut off due to leak on Dufferin Avenue, Tuesday

London police were asking people to avoid the area of the 300-block of Dufferin Avenue between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street as emergency crews were responding to a gas leak.

Gas has been shut off at this time.

Emergency crews were evacuating nearby homes in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Waterloo Street, but have since allowed residents to return back into the apartment building.

No injuries have been reported.

