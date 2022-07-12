Gas shut off due to leak on Dufferin Avenue, Tuesday
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
London police were asking people to avoid the area of the 300-block of Dufferin Avenue between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street as emergency crews were responding to a gas leak.
Gas has been shut off at this time.
Emergency crews were evacuating nearby homes in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Waterloo Street, but have since allowed residents to return back into the apartment building.
No injuries have been reported.
Incident final update: gas has been shut off. Residents allowed back into the apartment building. Crews are clearing. The LFD reminds all - if you smell natural gas - call #911. Lastly, great teamwork with our partners in emergency services. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/qqbFlCHcKA— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 12, 2022
