Gas smell in Greely not a leak, Enbridge says, but caused by too much odorant

Enbridge Gas says a strong smell noticed by residents in Greely is not the result of a gas leak.

Several residents living in the Parkway Road area reported smelling gas. Enbridge had recently been working in the area.

According to the company, it was discovered that a higher than normal level of the odorant called mercaptan was added to natural gas lines.

"Enbridge adds a smell to natural gas as a safety precaution, so that it can be detected if there is a leak. Our post-construction inspection has concluded the pipeline is operating within its designed pressure and we have ruled out any natural gas leaks," an Enbridge spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa in an email.

"This situation does not pose a safety hazard, however people may continue to smell gas while the level of odorant remains higher than usual."

Natural gas does not have a smell and is colourless, so a small amount of mercaptan is typically added to give it a rotten-egg or sulfur stench. Humans can smell it in very small concentrations.

Ottawa Fire Services confirmed it did not respond to any reported gas leaks in Greely on Friday.

Crews are working to resolve the issue, Enbridge said in a post on social media.

Enbridge says if customers smell natural gas and are concerned that it is a natural leak, they can call the 24-hour emergency line at 1-866-763-5427.