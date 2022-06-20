Gas station robbery prompts hold and secure at four Guelph schools

Four schools in Guelph were placed in hold and secure Monday morning while police investigated a robbery at a nearby gas station.

Officers were called to the Esso station at the corner of Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West just after 10 a.m.

A man, who was seen with an unnamed weapon, allegedly robbed the gas station.

Police said took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

They added that no one was physically hurt.

Minutes later, the Upper Grand District School Board placed College Heights Secondary School, Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute, Priory Park Public School and John McCrae Public School into hold and secure as a precaution. Those were lifted an hour later.

Police are still looking for the man and told CTV News that they are "not releasing his identity."

A canine unit from Waterloo Regional Police was also brought in to help with the search.