Gas station robbery prompts hold and secure at Guelph schools
At least six schools in Guelph were placed in hold and secure Monday morning while police investigated an armed robbery at a nearby gas station.
Officers were called to the Esso station at the corner of Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West just after 10 a.m.
Police said a man with gun demanded cash from the clerk, though he did not point the weapon directly at anyone.
The man fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, some of which was recovered nearby.
Police said no one was physically hurt.
Minutes later, the Upper Grand District School Board placed College Heights Secondary School, Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute, Priory Park Public School and John McCrae Public School into hold and secure as a precaution.
Police said two nearby Catholic schools were also placed in hold and secure.
Those were lifted an hour later.
Police are still looking for the man, who is described as white, with an average build and height. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, black track pants, a black balaclava, sunglasses and running shoes.
A canine unit from Waterloo Regional Police was also brought in to help with the search.
