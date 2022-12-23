Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
The new maximum price now sits at 152.0 cents per litre.
The price of diesel fell 27.5 cents per litre, with a new maximum price of 223.0 cents per litre.
New Brunswick's Energy and Utilities is now making its weekly fuel price adjustments on Fridays, instead of Thursdays.
The change is part of a bill which received royal assent in the legislature last week.
Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mike Holland says one goal is to have New Brunswick's regulatory schedule sync with Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
The change is also prompting calls for public submissions as the EUB develops a method for setting the cost of carbon pricing in its weekly update. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28, 2023.
