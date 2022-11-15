Gasoline prices drop in Nova Scotia, diesel remain the same

Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying less for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province invoked its interrupter clause.

In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the minimum price is now 173.4 cents per litre, compared to 180.4 cents per litre the day before.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 175.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices in Nova Scotia remained the same. As of Tuesday, the minimum price of diesel in Zone 1 was 261.9 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 263.9 cents per litre.