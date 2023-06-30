iHeartRadio

Gastrointestinal outbreak declared at hospital in St. Marys


A gastro-intestinal outbreak has been declared at the hospital in St. Marys, with illnesses being linked to the inpatient unit.

Although the exact number of cases has not been disclosed, visitor access is limited to one per day in order to prevent further infections.

The hospital says it’s taking steps to manage the situation and ensure patient and visitor safety.

