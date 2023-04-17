Gateway Casino in London, Ont. to remain closed over several days
In a statement released by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment, all locations across Ontario will remain closed in the coming days as they work to restore their IT systems.
Over the weekend, the company detected a cyber security incident and closed operations in Ontario.
They have retained third-party cyber professionals who are working 24/7 to help restore the IT environment.
“Our upmost concern is the protection of personal data and information,” the statement read.
At this point, there is no information indicating that this incident involves any compromise of personal data.
However, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is in the process of notifying the relevant privacy officials and gaming regulator of the incident.
The statement continued, “We appreciate the continued patience of our employees, customers and government partners as we work to reopen our properties in Ontario, and will continue to provide further updates to the public regarding our reopening.”
The casino on King Street in London is one of several locations across the province that are impacted, including Chatham, Sarnia, Clinton and Woodstock.
