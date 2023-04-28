Gateway Casinos closure continues, approaches second weekend
Gateway Casinos across the province, including the location at London’s Western Fair District, may be shut down for a second weekend following a cyber attack earlier this month.
The Western Fair location, along with all of Gateway’s other Ontario operations have been closed since April 16th after a ransomware cyber attack.
In a statement issued Thursday, the company said they are continuing to restore IT systems and plan to reopen using a “phased approach” later in the week, but add that the timeline for reopening depends on the pace of restoration and approval by regulatory bodies.
Gateway has said that it has no evidence personal information of customers or employees have been impacted.
“We appreciate the continued patience of our patrons and employees as we finish the work to reopen our properties in Ontario,” the statement reads.
The company added that they’ll continue to update the public regarding the situation via social media and email over the coming days.
