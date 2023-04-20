Gateway Casinos in Ontario remain closed until at least Friday after system-wide outage
Fourteen Gateway Casinos and Entertainment facilities in Ontario will remain closed until at least Friday following a cyberattack that closed the facilities Sunday afternoon.
The company has third-party cyber security experts working to restore and secure its systems after a province-wide malfunction.
As a result, Casino Rama Resort is postponing two of its upcoming concerts.
The Chris de Burgh concert scheduled for Friday is postponed to April 27 and The Warrant, Quiet Riot and Helix concert scheduled for Saturday is being rescheduled, but a new date has not yet been confirmed.
"Also as of today, April 19, we do not have any evidence that personal information has been affected. We want to reiterate that we have notified the relevant privacy officials about the incident and are working hard at restoring our systems," Gateway Casinos said in a news release Wednesday night.
