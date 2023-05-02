iHeartRadio

Gateway Casinos re-opens two more locations


Customers sit at slot machines at Gateway Casino in London, Ont. in this undated file photo. (CTV News London)

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has announced that two more locations are ready to re-open.

Following re-openings in London, Innisfil, and Wasaga Beach over the past few days, they are ready to re-open Gateway Casinos in Woodstock and Clinton.

Both sites will re-open at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

All slots, and e-tables at Woodstock, will be available for customers to use, along with the Getaway Express.

Re-openings will continue across Ontario over the coming days.

