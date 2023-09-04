Gateway Speed Limits being set across Greater Sudbury

A pilot project run through the City of Greater Sudbury aimed at getting drivers to slow down on residential streets that started in one ward – will now see it rolled out across the city based on its success so far.

The ‘Gateway Speedway’ pilot project started in the city’s Ward 8 in the summer of 2022. The pilot looked at the impact of reducing speed limits in an entire area and the way people drive.

“That business case was approved so we’re in the process of right now, installing the gateway speed limit area signs, in all wards throughout the entire community,” said Joe Rocca, the acting director of infrastructure capital planning for the city.

Rocca told CTV News the whole idea is to keep the community safe – especially with kids headed back into classrooms.

“Those school zones that used to be a 40km/h posted speed limit will now be reduced to 30km/h,” he said.

Police officials said the police service is working closely with the city to help with enforcement of the newly posted speed limits.

“It’s an option the city has come up with to slow people down, just off duty I’ve seen people slowing down in those areas, even on duty as well, so it works,” said Sergeant Blair Ramsay with the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS).

“It’s just another way to promote road safety.”

City officials said GSPS has been involved every step of the way.

“It’s nice for them to get us involved because it involves the education, engineering and enforcement pieces of traffic safety,” said Ramsay.

MORE EMPHASIS ON SLOWING DOWN

In addition to reduced speed limits, area drivers may have noticed the addition of road bollards (shown below) as a way to promote slower driving.

“That program has also been expanded to another 10 locations this summer,” said Rocca.

“That is the summer program where we install the bollards within a roadway to get people to slow down.”

Officials with both the city and police service said keeping everyone alert and driving at a safe speed is the number one priority.

More details on Gatway Speed Limits can be found on the city's website.