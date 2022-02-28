Gateway to The Arts in North Bay gears up for busy month

North Bay’s Gateway to The Arts has a full calendar of events for people to explore in March

Officials with Gateway to The Arts in North Bay are excited to start welcoming people back into its space.

"It’s kind of a little insane," said co-owner and artist Karrie Emms.

"But we thought, you know what, we’re back at it, we opened during a pandemic, it’s time to welcome people through the door and that’s what we’re going to do."

The schedule for March has an activity planned for almost every day of the week. Events like creative journaling, art-tea drop in, and even a March break art adventure day camp.

"We have an opening for 10 children," said Emms.

"So we are still being a little cautious in our numbers, but we thought 10 was a nice round number to start with."

"We are going to piggy back on our summer day camps that we ran and do that for the full week. So it’ll be a different theme for every day of the week," she said.

The collaborative space in the downtown core allows artists to display their work, learn from each other and, of course, help teach the general public new skills.

"Just having everyone into one space is amazing and the fact that we can all kind of learn from each other, it’s such a diverse background."

Emms said Gateway to The Arts is also a way to encourage people to explore and support downtown.

"Downtown struggled for a long time, so it’s kind of nice to be able to see the new places coming in and the new faces that are on the street," Emms said.

"Part of it is that we’re trying to convince people it’s really a vibrant community still, despite anything negative that you might hear or see."

Gateway to The Arts has events for all ages from children to youth to adults. More information on upcoming activities can be found on its Facebook page.