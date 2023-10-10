Gathering in solidarity with Israel planned for Vancouver

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver has announced a gathering on Tuesday as a way to show solidarity with the Israeli people as war rages in the Middle East.

The gathering is set for 5 p.m. at Jack Poole Plaza and follows two days of rallies and marches in support of Palestine in Vancouver.

"In this historic crisis, join us to show the people of Israel that we are with them," an announcement of the rally says.

The Israeli military has said more than 900 people have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion by Hamas. In Gaza and the West Bank, 765 people have been killed, according to authorities there.

One Canadian has been confirmed to have died amid the fighting and two others have been reported as missing, according to Global Affairs Canada.

The federation says security is their top priority Tuesday night and they are working with law enforcement to help ensure there are safeguards in place such as a heightened police presence, professional security guards, and other essential measures.

“While the situation in Israel has understandably heightened anxieties, this is a time to be strong in exercising our democratic freedoms—including our right to gather peacefully,” reads a letter announcing the plans to gather.

“We are doing so responsibly, with vigilance and precautions, and with guidance from law enforcement.”

On Monday, during the pro-Palestine rally outside of the art gallery, there were instances of shoving and shouting, but police managed to separate the two sides.

Since Saturday, police in Vancouver say they have increased their patrols around places of worship and community centres.

With files from The Associated Press