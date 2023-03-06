Gathering of the Rapids Pow Wow celebrates its 17th year

The showcasing of Indigenous traditions was top of mind as hundreds gathered in the Sault for the Gathering of the Rapids Pow Wow.

This weekend marked the 17th edition of the yearly pow wow at Algoma University's John Leach Centre.

The Shingwauk Anishinaabe Students Association (SASA) was among a handful of hosting groups.

SASA Vice President Joanne Perrault said the event a time for "togetherness", with people from all across the country attending.

"It’s exactly what we needed and what we wanted,” said Perrault.

This is what our people do for healing in a lot of ways, and it brings so much happiness to so many people.”

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers told CTV News that he agrees with the sentiment, with his definition of a pow wow.

“Pow wow is an opportunity that we’ve developed over time that allows us to get together, allows us to celebrate, allows us to socialize,” said Sayers.

The group initiative allowed dozens of local vendors to showcase their crafts, from food and drinks, to clothing and artwork.

With attendees of all ages on site, organizers held a number of competitions for the many local and out-of-town singers, dancers, and drummers.

Perrault said the atmosphere at both days of the annual pow wow was incredibly positive.

“It’s amazing to walk around and just see everybody smiling and happy and getting to know one another, or seeing people that they haven’t seen in a long time,” said Perrault.

The Gathering at the Rapids Pow Wow celebrates Indigenous culture, as well as the ‘life-long learning’ that takes place at Algoma University.

That learning includes that which is done by the many non-Indigenous attendees, like Anne Arnott.

“They have inter-tribal dances where they invite people to come in and join the dancing,” said Arnott.

“They’re very willing to speak about the regalia if you ask them questions and you’re curious. They’re willing to share.”

Teaching is rooted in Indigenous culture, said Chief Sayers, as well as creating a welcoming space.

“You see it here, the four colours, all the people around the world were always welcome in our ceremonies, in our dances, because we have to share each other’s insights in order to look after the earth.”

Organizers with the SASA said this year's pow wow saw more visitors than past years, including many international students and those that travelled from afar for the event.