Gatherings scaled down for second subdued New Year’s Eve

A second subdued New Year’s Eve is expected to mark the end of another tumultuous year.

Public health restrictions on gathering sizes at restaurants and bars to limit the spread of COVID-19 meant only small-scale events were allowed.

But some are wondering if even those are safe, given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the potential impact on an already strained health-care system.

At the King’s Head Pub, a smaller but fully vaccinated crowd was expected to ring in 2022 two hours early, due in part to public health measures which restrict the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

“We figured we’d bring in the New Year Maritime style,” said Christopher Graves, owner of King’s Head Pub. “So, we’ll be ringing it in at 10 p.m. central time which is midnight Atlantic standard time.”

There was no plan for a band and under the province’s public health orders no dancing allowed.

Capacity limits in Manitoba restrict bars and restaurants and most other indoor public spaces to 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever’s lower.

“We considered closing down as well but the subsidies the government’s offering us right now are just not near enough for us to close our doors,” Graves said.

Small indoor gatherings in people’s homes of no more than 10 additional people from outside a household are allowed as long as everyone’s vaccinated. No more than five additional people are allowed per household if anyone 12 or older is unvaccinated.

“I don’t really think it’s the best choice right now, just where we’re at with everything in Manitoba,” said Kylie Melcosky, who turned down a couple of invites to attend gatherings. “Obviously because there aren’t restrictions on that, people still have the choice to do that but for me personally, not the right choice.”

The rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the concern around overwhelming the health-care system had many opting for a New Year’s Eve at home away from others.

“Going to go to bed at a decent time, wake up in the morning, hit the gym because you know, a new year, a new me,” said Sheeba Gill. “It would’ve been nice to hang out with friends but I’m okay to not get sick as well.”

“It doesn’t seem appropriate at the moment to have a party so we’re skipping out this year.”

No fireworks were planned this year at The Forks but 2021 will still end with a bang for some.

A small-scale fireworks event was organized for 8 p.m. on the grounds of Riverview Health Centre in memory of a palliative care patient.

With capacity on outdoor gatherings capped at 50, people weren’t able to attend in person but organizers said residents could watch from their vehicles, a nearby street or their yards.

It’s one way people are still able to celebrate, according to Archangel Fireworks. Mathieu Godin, the company’s consumer sales manager, said sales have remained strong, including in the lead up to New Year’s Eve.

“You don’t have to gather to still kind of enjoy, so people are still kind of finding fireworks to be a part of their New Year’s celebrations,” Godin said.

Many larger events have had to scale back their celebrations in order to comply with the latest restrictions but New Year’s events were still being advertised Friday at two government-run casinos in Winnipeg which were limited to 250 people each.

Uzoma Asagwara, the health critic for the opposition NDP, questioned if even those events should go ahead.

“Moving forward with plans like this, even though they’re staying in the restrictions, the numbers that are outlined there it still doesn’t mean it’s the smartest health decision to make,” Asagwara said.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the events reflect current health orders and that the casinos would be running at less than five per cent normal capacity.

“Any planned activities that could potentially encourage guests to gather have been eliminated,” the Crown corporation said in a statement.

Graves said he understands some people want more restrictions and don’t think anyone should be gathering at all.

He said his business needs to take advantage of any chance to stay open given the financial hit it’s taken over the past two years.

The Manitoba government has promised up to $22 million to businesses impacted by recent public health orders as well as its continued support through what it calls challenging times.