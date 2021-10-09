iHeartRadio

Gatineau apartment building closed to residents due to structural concerns

Gatineau police closed the apartment building at 41 Lucien Brault due to structural concerns.

Eighteen people have been displaced after structural concerns were raised about a Gatineau apartment building.

Gatineau firefighters conducted a structural check at 41 Lucien Brault in Mont Bleu neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

"Signs of weakening were apparent in the structure and the masonry facing," said Gatineau fire officials in a statement Friday evening.

Residents of 41 Lucien Brault were evacuated as a precaution, while residents living at 37 Lucien Brault next door were also evacuated because of a danger of falling debris.

Officials say the building must be inspected by an engineer and declared safe before the residents will be allowed to return.

12