Gatineau Auto Show cancelled due to rising costs, shortage of volunteers
The 2023 edition of the Gatineau Auto Show has been cancelled due to rising costs and challenges finding volunteers, according to organizers.
In a statement on its website, the Gatineau Auto Show said the event will "be in park" for this year, after "the difficult decision" was made to not hold the event.
"It is not a surprise to anyone that costs have exploded since the pandemic. Those associated with organizing our event are no exception," the statement said.
"In addition, partners in the automotive and other sectors are facing supply challenges and shortages of products and labour."
Organizers say they also faced "similar challenges" in finding volunteers for the board of directors and the various committees planning the event.
"The next year will therefore be dedicated to revamping the format of the event," the Gatineau Auto Show said on its website.
The Gatineau Auto Show is held in August at Parc des Cedres on rue Raoul-Roy.
