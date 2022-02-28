Gatineau bars, Casino du Lac Leamy reopen as Quebec lifts some COVID-19 restrictions

The Casino du Lac-Leamy and bars across Gatineau will reopen today, as Quebec lifts some restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a look at the new restrictions in Gatineau and across Quebec starting today:

Bars and casinos can reopen at 50 per cent capacity. Patrons must remain seated.

All bars, restaurants and casinos across Gatineau and Quebec are allowed to serve food and alcohol until 12 a.m., and must close at 1 a.m. Until today, the closing time for restaurants was 12 a.m., with last call at 11 p.m.

Cinemas and theatres can operate at 100 per cent capacity

Capacity limits lifted for auditoriums and sports arenas that can accommodate fewer than 10,000 people.

Dancing and karaoke are still banned in bars, casinos and restaurants.

On March 14, all establishments are permitted to open at 100 per cent capacity and return to the usual closing time. Quebec will also lift the vaccine passport in restaurants, bars, taverns and cinemas.

CASINO LAC LEAMY

The Casino du Lac Leamy reopens today.

The casino will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

In accordance with Quebec's guidelines, you must present a vaccination passport and valid photo ID to enter the casino.

You must wear a mask or face covering in the Casino du Lac Leamy.

The Banco Bistro and Arome: Seafood and Grill are open for dining.